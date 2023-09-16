Search ongoing for man accused of stealing car with infant inside; Baby found safe in car

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – An infant was inside a car when it was stolen from a store parking lot, leading to a “massive manhunt” for the man who police said ditched the car with the baby inside, and ran through neighborhoods west of Vero Beach Friday afternoon.

The 10-month-old boy was found unharmed, still buckled into his car seat, inside the grey 2004 Honda Accord nearly 40 minutes after it was reported stolen, said Vero Beach police officials.

“A father was driving a vehicle and went to a store," said Vero Beach police spokesperson Kelsea Marty. "He left his car running and his 10-month-old son in the backseat."

A 10-month-old boy was in a car stolen by a man who police say roughly 40-minutes later abandoned the vehicle with the child still inside and fled into neighborhoods west of Vero Beach off 20th Street and 43rd Avenue on Friday, September 15, 2023.

The man reported the car stolen with his child inside to police after returning from the store to the vehicle to get his wallet, she said.

The car was taken from a beauty supply store in the 1200 block of 16th Street at 4:26 p.m. and she said it was found at 5:03 p.m. near an apartment complex in the 4200 block of 15th Place.

“(The thief) left the car on the side of the road and abandoned it,” she said.

The man jumped a fence and ran through the Shadowbrook apartment complex, Marty said, then continued west on 14th Street.

Several Vero Beach police officers and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office deputies including canine units were involved in what sheriff’s official Capt. Joe Abollo said was a “massive manhunt” as the agency’s helicopter searched overhead.

Sebastian police and canine units also helped with the manhunt, Marty said.

Police did not know if the man was “armed or dangerous,” but she said, “he’s out on the run.”

The car was tracked as it traveled by automated license plate readers that scan images of tags from passing vehicles and feed the information to county law enforcement crime centers and dispatchers.

After a deputy found the abandoned vehicle, the infant was reunited with his family, said agency spokesperson Sgt. Kevin Jaworski.

Police did not have any information about the identity of the thief, but Marty said he was wearing a tank-top style undershirt, jeans and a black and brown hat.

The joint police-and-deputy search ended just after 7 p.m., but Marty said officers would continue looking for the man, who she said could face charges of kidnapping and grand theft auto.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter(X) @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

