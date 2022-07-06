Search ongoing for missing Centre Hall man, state police say. Here’s how to help

The search for a missing Centre Hall man entered its second day Wednesday, state police at Rockview wrote in a public information report.

Paul M. Sepich, 26, was reported missing Tuesday. He is white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He has a scruffy beard. A description of what he may be wearing was not provided.

Sepich may be driving a red 2017 Toyota Prius. Police did not describe where or what direction he may be traveling. A photo could not be immediately provided, police said.

Those with information may contact police at 814-355-7545.