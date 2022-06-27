Search ongoing for suspects who opened fire on state police troopers, city officer in Erie

Authorities continued their search on Monday for two suspects accused of turning a roving drunken-driving patrol into a shootout early Saturday morning when they opened fire on Pennsylvania State Police troopers before firing gunshots at an Erie police officer.

None of the officers were injured in the shootings, which ended when the two suspects ran off after crashing their SUV into a parked car in the area of West 16th and Chestnut streets.

State police said Monday that they have identified the two suspects and were searching for them. Their names and the list of criminal charges they face were not released as of Monday morning.

The incident began shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, when two state police troopers who were working a roving DUI patrol spotted a speeding SUV and began following it, authorities reported.

As the SUV was heading north on Chestnut Street, it stopped in the 2300 block and one of the suspects got out of the SUV and began shooting at the state police vehicle, with bullets striking the police car, according to state and Erie police.

One of the troopers returned fire before the suspects in the SUV fled, said Capt. Kirk Reese, commander of state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township.

An Erie police officer who was on patrol in the area heard the gunshots and saw the fleeing SUV go airborne as it traveled down the road, city police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Monday.

The officer activated his lights and siren and began pursuing the SUV north on Chestnut Street before the SUV crashed into a parked car near the intersection of West 16th and Chestnut streets, he said.

As the suspects jumped out of the SUV they noticed the Erie police vehicle and opened fire on it, hitting the vehicle twice with bullets, Lorah said. The suspects then ran off heading west, he said.

Authorities impounded the SUV. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video that captured portions of the pursuit and the shootings, according to police.

The trooper who returned fire after being shot at and the trooper's partner are both on administrative duty while the investigation commences into the shooting, Reese said Monday.

