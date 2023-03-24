Update: Search over for missing NJ State Police trooper

TRENTON - A New Jersey State Police trooper who walked away from a medical facility in suburban Philadelphia on March 19 has been found safely in Pennsylvania, authorities say.

An update to a State Police Facebook post offered no additional information about Jason Dare, 46, of Cumberland County, including his condition and the circumstances of his recovery.

Police previously had described Dare as a missing and endangered person.

The State Police post thanked the public "for your support and your invaluable tips."

Dare was seen walking away from a medical facility in Media, Pa., around 6:51 p.m. on Sunday, March 19.

The update did not disclose where and when Dare was found.

Police have not said why Dare was considered endangered. It wasn’t immediately known why he was at the medical facility or why he left.

A Pennsylvania State Police representative referred questions about the search to New Jersey State Police.

A Vineland man named Jason Dare, also 46, has worked in law enforcement for years and joined the state police in 2004, according to his LinkedIn page.

