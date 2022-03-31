Search party looks for missing Oxford man who has autism

Mar. 31—The family of a missing Oxford man who is autistic searched with volunteers Tuesday afternoon for the 26-year-old in Prater Wildlife Area.

Nathaniel Coffin was last seen night of March 22 wearing sweatpants, a black zip-up fleece jacket, moccasins and carrying a duffle bag with clothes, according to Oxford police. He also may be wearing welding-type goggles, but he has no phone, ID or cash.

Coffin was reported missing March 23 by his mother, Susan Scheibe Coffin, when he could not be found to leave for a family trip.

The Oxford Division of Police requested help Saturday morning via social media to find Coffin.

Susan Coffin said they are searching first where a tip that someone matching his description was seen Friday walking south on Reily-Millville. She believes he would have followed the water (Indian Creek).

The family also is asking anyone along Collins Run and Indian Creek to the Great Miami River to check barns and sheds as well as hunting and security cameras on their properties. His mother said he also may have built a stick structure for shelter.

"We were getting ready the night before for a spring break trip and the only things missing are a gray duffle bag, slippers and his sleeping bag," Susan Coffin said. "People should be on the lookout for those (items) or the tan moccasins he wears. We need tips and sightings. Something to go on."

Nathaniel Coffin avoids talking to people, but his mother said he loves animals and sometimes talks to people walking their dogs. She suggested people bring their dogs with them for the search.

Susan Coffin said her son often wears shade 8 welding goggles when he is near people because they always have their cellphones out.

"The brightness hurts his eyes. People should put away cell their cellphones. He would run way from the screen brightness if he doesn't have his goggles," Susan Coffin said

If you see him, call the local police where you are. If you have information regarding his whereabouts, call Oxford police at 513-523-4321.