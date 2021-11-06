Search party for missing student Brendan Santo gathering Saturday at MSU Union

The Michigan State University Police Department is looking for Brendan Santo. He was last seen leaving MSU's Yakeley Hall on Friday, October 29th, just before midnight.

EAST LANSING — Volunteers on Saturday will continue the search for Brendan Santo, a Grand Valley State University student who went missing while visiting friends at Michigan State University Oct. 29.

According to the Facebook page Bring Brendan Santo Home, volunteers will gather for a meet-and-search between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at the MSU Union and stay out until dusk. A post on the page called specifically for volunteers with knowledge of MSU's campus.

"ANYONE who has knowledge of MSU grounds we will be looking to you for your advice of places he could be we have not thought of yet," the post read.

Organizers will provide maps of places the search will focus on, including trails and wooded areas.

Authorities have asked volunteers to stay away from the Red Cedar River, which MSU police are focusing on due to its proximity to where Santo disappeared.

A dive team was searching the Red Cedar by boat earlier this week, according to MSU police. Authorities also deployed Michigan State Police aircraft and a drone from the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Santo, 18, from Rochester Hills, was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall just before midnight on Oct. 29, MSU police said. They suspect he may have been walking to the Brody neighborhood.

Police found Santo's vehicle where he last parked it. They believe he left Yakeley Hall on foot and did not leave the East Lansing area.

Police described Santo as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black T-shirt, a black baseball cap and white high-top Converse shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. James Terrill at 517-388-6291 or email him at TerrillJ@police.msu.edu. A toll-free tip line and an email address dedicated to the investigation involving Santo have also been established. The tip line is 844-99-MSUPD and the email address is tips@police.msu.edu.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Search party for missing student Brendan Santo gathering Saturday at MSU