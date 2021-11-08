UPDATE: Search crews find deceased woman in area of Scott County missing person search

Officials found a body Monday in the search area for a missing Scott County woman, according to a Facebook post from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

A helicopter discovered the body of a woman at about 8:30 a.m. along a tree line by a helicopter, the sheriff’s office said. The body has been identified as a female but no other information has been released.

The Scott County Coroner‘s Office and Scott County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit detectives are on scene, sheriff’s said. They will determine the identity and cause of death and release that information when it’s available.

Officials said they resumed the search for Mary Haralson Monday morning after she disappeared in the area of 265 South Rays Fork Friday. She left a voicemail that day saying she had turned her ankle and was near water and a deer stand.

The sheriff’s office said Haralson was spotted on a trail camera Friday night and encouraged others with cameras to check their footage. The sheriff’s office temporarily suspended the search Sunday night and said they’d return Monday with drones and the Scott County Helicopter Aviation Unit.

Anyone with information about Haralson is encouraged to contact 502-863-7855.