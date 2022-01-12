Search of Portland motel room leads to meth-dealing charges

PORTLAND, Ind. — Two people — a man from Lynn and a woman from Union City — were charged Tuesday with dealing in meth.

The dealing charges — Level 2 felonies carrying up to 30 years in prison — were filed in Jay Circuit Court against Lakota Sky Jenkins, 36, and Ariel Marie Stewart, 28.

A Jay County sheriff's deputy reported he encountered Jenkins and Stewart on Sunday at a Portland motel.

After observing, in their vehicle, a type of glass smoking pipe often used to ingest meth, the deputy received a warrant to search the pair's motel room,

In the room investigators found about six grams of meth and a smaller amount of heroin, along with marijuana, more than 100 pills of a prescription painkiller, and five rifles and two handguns.

Authorities were investigating whether the firearms might be those taken in a recent Randolph County burglary.

Stewart reportedly told deputies Jenkins had been selling meth "so they could have a steady income" and be "financially stable."

Jenkins — also listed in court documents at addresses in Union City and Greenville, Ohio — maintained a family member had been supplying him with money in recent weeks.

He and Stewart were also each charged with possession of a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Both were being held in the Jay County jail on Wednesday.

In 2018, Stewart was convicted of possession of meth in Randolph Superior Court.

At the time of his latest arrest, Jenkins already faced a total of six charges — two counts of possession of meth, along with resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving — in a pair of cases filed last year in Randolph Superior Court.

