Search related to ex-Supreme Court head corruption case uncovers $500,000 stash

A search conducted on May 22 by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) found around $500,000 in cash stored by the alleged accomplices of the detained ex-Supreme Court head Vsevolod Kniazev, who stands accused of bribery.

NABU and SAPO are currently investigating the origins and the purpose of these funds, NABU reported on May 23.

Judging by the photographs published by the anti-corruption agency, the money was found in bank deposit boxes.

The head of Ukraine’s court Vsevolod Knaizev was detained on May 15 for taking a $2.7 million bribe, after which he was dismissed from his position by a vote of no confidence and formally charged with corruption.

The dismissed judge was allegedly receiving money from people supporting the court's decision in favor of Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago. Zhevago denied bribing the judge.

The Supreme Court considered the case on Zhevago's ownership of 40.19% of Poltava Mining and Processing Plant, part of the Ferrexpo group. In April, the cpurt ruled to allow Zhevago to keep the shares.

