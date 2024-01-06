Search to replace retiring county administrator won't start until spring

The search for Branch County's new administrator won't begin until the spring.

Commission Chairman Tim Stoll said the five commissioners will form a committee to find a replacement for Bud Norman, who announced Thursday he'll retire on Dec. 31.

"We'll come up with a game plan amongst commissioners to develop a search committee and release a search plan after discussion with other elected officials," Stoll said.

Chairman Tim Stoll

Stoll does not expect the search to begin until March or April.

The chairman said he hoped the commission could select a successor by September. "I think it's beneficial to have somebody spend a little time with (Norman) to get a good idea of the job," he said.

Norman has been on the job for 18 years as of this July.

Stoll said if the commission cannot find the right candidate until the first of next year, "we can maybe work some kind of consulting agreement to keep him around to help."

When the county hired Norman in 2006, the county looked for six months before hiring the Army colonel after his 20-year military retirement.

Norman's compensation in 2023 exceeded $165,000.

Prior story Norman sets projects to complete before December retirement

Three other counties, Livingston, Mason, and Saginaw, are looking to hire county administrators after retirement or resignation.

Livingston County advertised for a new administrator in September, with a salary range of $141,940 to $179,805. Nathan Burd resigned to take a job in Texas.

Livingston County rehired Burd in November when he decided to come back to Michigan.

Saginaw County is down to two finalists after firing its former administrator last summer. The advertised salary range is $165,000 to $185,000.

Subscribe Follow this story. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter.

Both counties are four to five times the size of Branch County.

Mason County, which is half the size of Branch County, offered new candidates $106,633 to $125,451.

Contact Don Reid at dReid@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Search to replace retiring county administrator won't start until spring