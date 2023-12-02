Search results in arrest of man on suspicion of having child sexual abuse material

Dec. 1—A search warrant served Friday afternoon in the 5800 block of Ocean Jasper Drive resulted in the arrest of a Bakersfield man on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material.

The Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release that the agency, along with personnel from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Secret Service, searched the residence of 46-year-old Daniel Orozco and then arrested him.

The release noted BPD is part of the Internet Crimes Against Children task force program, which brings together 61 organizations representing more than 5,400 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies "investigating and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children."

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.