Search results in drug bust

Members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a residence in Camden County Nov. 3.

As a result of the search, approximately 52 grams of methamphetamine, six firearms, various prescription medication, drug paraphernalia utilized in the consumption and distribution of methamphetamine, and one digital device was seized.

One male was taken into custody and transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility pending formal charges.

