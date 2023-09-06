Search to resume for swimmer missing in Lake Michigan

TechCrunch

Funding for climate innovation is surging. Between 2015 and 2020, venture capital for climate tech leaped from $3.7 billion to $17 billion — and then skyrocketed to $53 billion in 2021. This positive development fills one portion of an annual funding gap of over $4 trillion needed to limit global warming to 1.5°C. Moreover, venture capital remains concentrated in specific markets and sectors, with 81% within the U.S., Europe, and East Asia, with a heavy focus on transportation and electricity.