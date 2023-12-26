Search resumes for 45-year-old woman missing in North Fork of Eagle River

Dec. 26—Alaska State Troopers on Tuesday identified the woman missing since Saturday afternoon when she was swept under the ice of the North Fork of Eagle River as 45-year-old Amanda Richmond.

The search for Richmond, an Eagle River resident, resumed Tuesday, authorities said. Groups involved include the Alaska Dive Search Rescue and Recovery Team; Alaska Solstice Search Dogs; and troopers.

Richmond was walking with a man and their dogs along the trail when one of the dogs went into the water, troopers said. The couple entered the water to search for the dog and Richmond "disappeared under the water and did not resurface," troopers said.

Anchorage police and firefighters responded on Saturday and the Department of Public Safety used a helicopter to search by air, troopers said. A wildlife trooper also helped with the ground search.

Search efforts paused as daylight faded. The Alaska Dive Search, Rescue, and Recovery Team began searching under the ice on Sunday morning. Responders did not locate Richmond.

Tuesday's search was set to continue during daylight hours, troopers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.