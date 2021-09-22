Search resumes for fiancé after Gabby Petito's death ruled a homicide

Sarah Lynch Baldwin
·2 min read

The search for Brian Laundrie was continuing in Florida's Carlton Reserve on Wednesday, a day after his fiancée's death was ruled a homicide. Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the case of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, remains missing over a week after his family said they last saw him. 

Brent Blue, the Teton County Coroner, performed an autopsy on Tuesday after investigators discovered a body they believed was Petito's in a camping area within Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The FBI in Denver asked anyone who was in the area between August 27 and August 30 to contact investigators.

"The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito's death is held accountable for their actions," the FBI in Denver said in a statement Tuesday.

Agencies back out in the Carlton Wednesday morning. Search continues. pic.twitter.com/v0YJkvW9AN

— North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 22, 2021

Law enforcement searched Laundrie's home in Florida for eight hours on Monday, questioning his parents and collecting evidence that could tell them what happened to Petito.

Petito's last known contact with family was in late August while she was in Grand Teton National Park, authorities said. She was reported missing on September 11 — 10 days after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip without her.

"(The) first word that popped in my brain was 'coward,' to be honest with you," Petito's friend, Rose Davis, told CBS News. "You're supposed to love her. You're supposed to marry her. I want to text him and just be like, 'Please, please give me something.'"

"48 Hours" goes inside the disappearance of Gabby Petito and the hunt for Brian Laundrie Saturday at 10/9c on CBS and Paramount+.

  • FBI: Gabby Petito's body discovered, death initially ruled a homicide

    The FBI in Denver said the coroner's "initial determination for the manner of death is homicide."

  • What Happened To Gabby Petito – And Where Is Brian Laundrie?

    Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, left Florida for a cross-country van trip in July. Petito’s family said they last heard from her in late August, and on September 1, Laundrie returned to his parents’ Florida home in Gabby’s van – without Gabby. According to Gabby’s parents, Brian and his family refused to return their calls and texts and wouldn’t provide any information regarding her whereabouts. On Sunday, September 19, Gabby’s body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. What happened to Gabby? And where is Brian, who his parents say they haven’t seen since September 14? Get caught up with this story in the video above. On Wednesday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "'Van Life' to Vanished: Inside Gabby Petito's Disappearance and Death," Dr. Phil speaks with TV host Nancy Grace, a former law enforcement officer and FBI defense tactics instructor, a criminal defense attorney, and a body language expert, who all weigh in on the unusual circumstances. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. WATCH: Gabby Petito’s Friend Speaking To Reporter Claims Brian Laundrie Had History Of Being Jealous, Controlling TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Search set to resume for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case

    The search for the 23-year-old Laundrie is centered around North Port, Florida, where investigators said Laundrie returned to his home on Sept. 1 without Petito but driving her 2012 Ford Transit.

  • A map shows the timeline of Gabby Petito's disappearance during her cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie

    On Sunday, the FBI announced that they found a body "consistent with the description" of Gabby Petito near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

  • A forensic pathologist saying the full autopsy report on Gabby Petito could take days

    Priya Banerjee a board-certified forensic pathologist says the potential trauma to Gabby Petito's body could require other medical experts.

  • Gabby Petito's remains confirmed, and manner of death was homicide, coroner determines

    Petito's remains were found Sunday at a campground in Bridger-Teton National Forest, near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

  • FBI confirms missing remains belong to hiker Gabby Petito

    Authorities confirmed Tuesday that remains found over the weekend at an undeveloped camping area in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest belonged to missing hiker Gabby Petito, and that the manner of death was likely homicide.

  • FBI search Brian Laundrie's Florida home in Gabby Petito case

    The FBI executed a search warrant at the Florida home of Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Laundrie was recently named person of interest in Petito's disappearance and has not been seen in nearly a week.

  • Autopsy confirms Gabby Petito's remains found in Wyoming

    Gabby Petito died by homicide, a coroner concluded while also confirming that the human remains found recently at a Wyoming national park were those of the 22-year-old woman. The manhunt continues for Brian Laundrie.

  • ‘People are drawn to it’: how the Gabby Petito case fascinated internet sleuths

    As the case unfolded on social media, people have pored over the wealth of online video and photos for clues A memorial to Gabby Petito, who went missing while on a cross-country trip with boyfriend Brian Laundrie, is set up near city hall in North Port, Florida. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Getty Images The disappearance and death of Gabby Petito and the police hunt for her boyfriend have generated a whirlwind online, with a multitude of armchair detectives and others sharing tips, possible sighti

  • Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

    In the two weeks since Gabby Petito went missing while on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, her story has gained national attention. Petito's case has made news headlines and gone viral online, with people everywhere trying to find clues and solve the case themselves. Adding to the intrigue in Petito's case is the large social media footprint she left behind as she documented her travels cross-country with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.