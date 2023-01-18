Search resumes for missing Brookfield woman

Police units are once again combing the area around Brookfield, searching for a missing 35-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in over a week.

Britanny Tee was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s house on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and reported missing three days later. Friends say a lack of communication caused the delay in notifying the police. Now, it’s been over a week since they’ve heard from her.

On Tuesday, police tracking dogs, motorized vehicles and helicopters canvased the area for the missing woman.

“They’ve had a drone in the air, cadaver dogs, people on the ground. They got dogs looking for human scent. It’s been an extensive and thorough search,” Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said.

According to police, her disappearance is not considered suspicious, but friends and family remain highly concerned for Tee’s safety.

“There’s a lot of people that are really concerned about her and we just want her to know that we all love her so much and that we want her home safe,” said Brittany’s friend, Mattie Sjoblom.

Police also searched her car for evidence.

A tip line, which will take information from callers who wish to remain anonymous, is available at 508-453-7589.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

