Search resumes for missing woman who was last seen in Ocala National Forest nearly 1 year ago

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is searching again for a missing St. Augustine woman who was last seen in the Ocala National Forest in March.

Theresa Hartley “was last seen in the area of North Forest Road 88 approximately one mile south of North Forest Road 66″ near Lake Delancy, SJSO said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

According to the incident report, Hartley was with a friend in the woods to collect wood when their truck got stuck.

The two started walking in a wooded area for help, but the friend eventually told Hartley to stay with the truck while he went to get help. He continued to walk for an unknown amount of time, then called his sister, who picked him up.

The truck was found two days later, but Hartley wasn’t in it when they arrived, and nobody had heard from her.

“It’s been really stressful and overwhelming, nerve-wracking,” Hartley’s niece Cara Hartley told Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan in April. “It’s hard for me to imagine her going off the road or wandering in the woods.”

SJSO said “it is possible that Hartley has a mental condition and got lost.”

Assisting in the new search are the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, U.S. Forest Service, and K9 units.

Anyone who has information on Hartley’s whereabouts is asked to call SJSO at (904) 824-8304.

