Search resumes in Old Forge in Baron case

Mar. 29—OLD FORGE — Searchers returned to the Connell's Patch section for a second day Wednesday as part of the investigation into Robert Baron Sr.'s disappearance six years ago.

The latest activity appeared to center on a wooded area south of the athletic fields at Pagnotti Park.

Throughout the morning, emergency vehicles arrived at a staging area in the parking lot for the athletic fields off Connell Street, with more than 30 on site by 11 a.m.

Several investigators, some of them wearing uniforms and others in street clothes, could be seen entering and exiting the wooded area through an electric utility right of way and along a nearby path.

Baron was last seen at his business, Ghigiarelli's Pizza in Old Forge, on the night of Jan. 25, 2017. He was reported missing by his family when he didn't show up at the restaurant the following day.

Investigators have said evidence inside Ghigiarelli's indicated a violent altercation happened there, and they believe Baron was the victim of a homicide.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said Tuesday his office will not share specifics about the ongoing search, including what if anything was found.

He did confirm the Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI are assisting his office and Old Forge police with the investigation.

Lackawanna County Coroner's Office and New York State Police vehicles have also been seen entering and leaving the staging area.

