Search resumes for woman 'swept away' by river

The River Don on Saturday after bursting its banks the previous day

A search for a woman who is believed to have fallen into the River Don during Friday's weather warning has resumed.

Police confirmed the search would continue on Saturday after being stood down overnight.

Emergency services were called to the river near Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon after a report of someone in difficulty.

Police said conditions were still challenging and encouraged people to stay away.

Insp Rory Campbell said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Coastguard, have resumed searches in the area where the woman was last seen.

"Conditions are tricky and dangerous and I am appealing to members of the public to stay away from flooded areas. Please be careful when you are out and about."

Disruption from the heavy rain in parts of Scotland was expected to continue throughout Saturday.

An ambulance was trapped in flood water in Brechin

Pascal Lardet from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme the flood risk would be downgraded, but there would be a residual impact of Friday's weather.

"The situation has started to improve. All rivers have now peaked. But it will very slowly improve throughout the day because it will take time for all the rain that has fallen over the past few days to flush through the river systems," he said.

However, more rain is forecast and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 03:00 on Sunday until 15:00.

The weather authority said further heavy rain could bring renewed flooding and disruption.

The warning covers north east Scotland.

The clean-up operation in the affected areas is under way and community rest centres remain open for those who need somewhere to shelter.

Transport is still affected and ScotRail said: "Following the extreme rainfall over the past few days, we're working to inspect and reopen the routes which were closed yesterday as quickly as we can."

Story continues

It said the first train to run from Aberdeen to Inverness was due to leave at 11:56.

By 11:00, the Aberdeen - Dundee line was the only route remaining closed and Network Rail said it was unlikely to reopen until at least mid-afternoon.

Here's a birds-eye view from our #AirOps helicopter between Dyce and Kintore on the Aberdeen - Inverness route. 🚁



The River Don has burst its banks, though the railway is now open. pic.twitter.com/eLqFOhaxgA — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) November 19, 2022

Repairs to the East Coast Main Line - which was closed on Friday afternoon - meant cross-border services could resume on Saturday.

However, the line between Dundee and Aberdeen remains closed due to flooding at several locations.

The Met Office lifted its amber weather alert at 21:00 on Friday, after disruption saw many roads rendered impassable.

Traffic Scotland said there were restrictions on the M9 westbound between junctions two and three due to flooding.

On Friday evening, justice secretary and lead minister for resilience, Keith Brown, chaired a meeting of the Scottish government's resilience committee.

He said: "The Scottish government's resilience arrangements have been activated to ensure preparations and appropriate measures are in place, and we will continue to monitor the situation over the course of the weekend.

"We are in close contact with resilience partners, local authorities and the emergency services to ensure people in the affected areas receive the latest information, advice and support where needed."