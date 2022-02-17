Search in Richland County for missing man with dementia

A search is underway Thursday for a Columbia man with medical issues.

John Larden was reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The 74-year-old left his home on Overhill Road Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s department. That’s in the area between Decker Boulevard and Interstate 77.

Larden, who has dementia and is not supposed to operate a vehicle, drove away from his home, the sheriff’s department said.

Larden drove a gray 2018 Ford Escape with South Carolina tag CTL926, according to the sheriff’s department.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been contacted about issuing an Endangered Person Advisory (known in other states as a Silver Alert), the sheriff’s department said.

Anyone who has seen Larden, or has information about him, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.