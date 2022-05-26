Search at Sanford home leads to drug-related arrest

May 26—A search warrant at a Sanford home earlier this month resulted in the arrest of a man on drug-related offenses, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

On May 19, narcotics agents searched a home in the 500 block of North Horner Boulevard, according to a Sheriff's Office release.

The search turned up three firearms, a trafficking amount of heroin, 2 grams of crystal methamphetamine and buprenorphine hydrochloride, the release said. Buprenorphine hydrochloride is a painkiller often used to treat opioid addiction, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Allen Timothy Aldridge, 36, the homeowner, was arrested and is charged with three counts of possession of firearm by a felon, trafficking heroin by possession, possession with intent to sell and deliver crystal methamphetamine, possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell and deliver, maintaining a drug dwelling and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aldridge was booked into the Lee County Jail with bail set at $250,000, the release said.