Search for SC man after attack and shooting in Midlands, police say

A search is underway for a South Carolina man after a an attack and shooting outside of a Midlands home left one person hospitalized, the Sumter Police Department said.

Quanlik Shameek Moqwell Kennedy, a 24-year-old Sumter resident, is wanted after a 31-year-old man was attacked and shot outside of his Clement Road home, police said in a news release.

The attack happened early Saturday morning, according to the release.

At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to Prisma Health Tuomey hospital, where a man who had been shot multiple times was brought in by a private vehicle, police said.

He was later taken to a hospital in Columbia where he is in stable condition and is expected to recover, according to the release.

Officers said an investigation shows the victim was in the front yard of his home when a car pulled up. Kennedy and up to four others got out of the car, charged the victim and attacked him before Kennedy fired shots, and then they drove off, police said.

Information about a motive for the attack, and if Kennedy had a prior relationship with the victim, was not available. Police said they consider the attack an isolated incident.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who sees Kennedy, or knows where he can be found, is asked to call police at 803-436-2700, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.