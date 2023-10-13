Search for shooter continues nearly a year after 13-year-old killed while raking leaves in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - It has been almost one year since a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed outside his Prince George's County home while helping his dad rake leaves. Now, county leaders are working to honor the young victim as police continue to search for the shooter.

Last November, Jayz Agnew was raking the leaves here in his front yard when he was shot.

Almost a year after his murder, police still don’t have a suspect and there is no surveillance video but his mother hopes that a new camera program will help police close future cases, and bring justice to other families.

"For me, if we had cameras, we would definitely know, have some leads, ideas, what the car looked like or the shooter looked like," mom Juanita Agnew told FOX 5.

It was Nov. 8, 2022 that she lost her son but she says that heartbreak is with her every day.

"It’s painful. You relive the trauma every day when you live in the home where your son is killed," she said. "Jayz ran. Jayz ran for his life. He just didn’t make it."

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died three days later.

His family says the loss is only made worse by the fact that there are still little to no clues about who fired those shots on Jameson Street in Hillcrest Heights.

But city leaders want to keep Jayz’s name alive and honor him through crime prevention.

Councilmember Krystal Oriadha and Councilmember Edward Burroughs are offering to install camera programs through community partnerships for residents in Districts 7 and 8 for free.

"We sometimes have to choose between medication and food so having a camera would not be a priority for a lot of people because of the cost," Agnew said.

Especially for the senior population who may be on a fixed income.

"It is something that is useful. It is something that is needed in our community. Because we have a rise in violent crimes," Agnew added.

As this mother gets ready to organize a peace walk for her son on the one-year anniversary of his death she says what gets her through the day is knowing that he's close to her heart — with a special necklace that she has to remember him by.

"It was a gift, just after Jayz was shot, and I’ve never taken it off," she said.

While these cameras are only available for residents in Districts 7 and 8 right now, council members did approve a bill for residents who live in areas that are considered "priority" by the police department. Leaders are working to roll that out to the public very soon.

Police are still urging anyone with information to come forward. Contact PGPD Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip online.