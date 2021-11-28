Search on for shooter after man is killed in Lexington County, sheriff says

One man is dead and there’s a search for his killer, or killers, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Jimmy Ferney Johnson Jr., 46, was fatally shot, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

The shooting happened Saturday morning outside a home on Mac Circle, the sheriff’s department said. That’s near Old Barnwell Road, about a mile from White Knoll Elementary School.

About the same time Johnson was shot, a camper near the home caught fire, according to the release. The sheriff’s department did not say if the fire and shooting were connected.

“Detectives from our major crimes unit responded to the scene this morning and interviewed neighbors in an effort to find out what happened,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “Crime scene investigators processed the scene to collect potential evidence. They also took numerous photographs of the scene and surrounding area.”

No other injuries caused by the shooting or the fire were reported by the sheriff’s department.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

“We don’t have much to go on in terms of a person of interest,” Koon said. “There is some ongoing work related to items recovered from the scene that might help us; however, tips from the community would be most helpful to us at this point in the case.”

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.