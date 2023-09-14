Search for shooter underway after Coconino County deputies shot at

A search was underway Thursday for a man who, according to authorities, shot at Coconino County deputies when they were responding to a domestic violence call.

According to a statement from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, at about 6:51 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to Valle for a domestic violence incident involving a weapon.

Officials said when deputies arrived, they found the victim had been assaulted throughout the evening and learned that the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Aaron Rose, had fled and was possibly armed.

While deputies searched and secured another residence related to the incident, deputies were shot at, the Sheriff's Office said.

A perimeter was set up as deputies pulled back, calling for additional units from the Northern Arizona Tactical Team as well as an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the search for Rose continued as of Thursday afternoon.

Rose was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans. Officials said he is from Valle.

Those with information on Rose's location were urged to contact the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

No other information was released as of Thursday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Coconino County deputies shot at; search for shooter underway