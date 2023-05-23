Search for shooter after woman hurt in Richland County sports bar, deputies say

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man after a recent shooting at a bar left a woman injured.

While the shooting at the Columbia bar happened on April 23, the sheriff’s department only released information about it to the public on Tuesday.

The gunfire occurred Seven Sports Bar & Lounge, which is in the 2000 block of Clemson Road, the sheirff’s department said. That’s in the Magnolia Pointe shopping mall, near the intersection with Hard Scrabble Road.

Deputies released surveillance photos and video of a man they say fire a gun after he got into an argument with another man at the bar. The images were captured before the gunfire.

Information about what the men argued about was not available. But as they argued, one man pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a shot, according to the sheriff’s department.

A woman was injured in the shooting, the sheriff’s department said. Information on her condition was not available.

There was no word if she was involved in the argument and targeted, or was accidentally hit by the gunfire.

Anyone who can identify the gunman, or has information on the shooting, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.