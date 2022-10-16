Search for shooting suspect leads to seven-hour police standoff in Lewiston

Oct. 16—LEWISTON — A tip on the whereabouts of a shooting suspect led to a seven-hour police standoff Sunday on Oxford Street in Lewiston, according to officials.

Lewiston police were investigating a weapons complaint at about 1 a.m. when they received information about the alleged location of Abdirahman Duale, 21, a suspect in a shooting on Knox street in May, Lt. Derrick St. Laurent, public information officer for the Lewiston Police Department, said Sunday in a prepared statement.

Duale, reportedly known by his alias, "Gino," was at 116 Oxford St., according to the tip.

Lewiston police said they encountered an uncooperative tenant, possibly an associate of Duale, as they approached the residence Sunday morning.

The Maine State Police tactical team was called in as a precautionary measure, given Duale's violent history, St. Laurent said.

The area of Oxford and Cedar streets was closed as police cruisers and officers swarmed the intersection and nearby area.

The 9th annual Commit to Get Fit 5K run and Harvest Walk, which began at Simard-Payne Memorial Park, was rerouted because of the heavy police presence, according to police.

About seven hours later, several people exited the building, although Duale was not among them. There were no injuries and no arrests were made, St. Laurent said.

The investigation into Duale's whereabouts was ongoing later Sunday.

Anyone with information about Duale should contact Lewiston police at 207-795-9010.