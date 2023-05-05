Search in Skyway leads to stolen guns, 100 pounds of pot

A search for a stolen motorcycle in the Bryn Mawr-Skyway area of King County led Seattle police to a lot of marijuana and some stolen guns.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers went to the 11400 block of Renton Avenue South to search for the motorcycle.

Police got a search warrant so they could continue their investigation onto the property, but the motorcycle was not found.

What officers did find during the initial search were two guns that had been reported stolen — one from Renton and the other from King County.

Police filed an addendum to the original search warrant and recovered six more guns and about 100 pounds of marijuana.

Five people were detained during the investigation but only one was arrested.

A 32-year-old man was booked into the King County jail on an outstanding felony warrant.



