Search for solutions drives race to save Utah salt flats

12
SAM METZ and BRADY McCOMBS
·7 min read

WENDOVER, Utah (AP) — In the Utah desert, a treeless expanse of pristine white salt crystals has long lured daredevil speed racers, filmmakers and social media-obsessed tourists. It’s so flat that on certain days, visitors swear they can see the curvature of the earth.

The glistening white terrain of the Bonneville Salt Flats, a remnant of a prehistoric lakebed that is one of the American West’s many other-worldly landscapes, serves as a racetrack for land speed world records and backdrop for movies like “Independence Day” and “The World’s Fastest Indian.”

But it’s growing thinner and thinner as those who cherish it clamor for changes to save it.

Research has time and again shown that the briny water in the aquifer below the flats is depleting faster than nature can replenish it. As nearby groundwater replaces the mineral-rich brine, evaporation yields less salt than historic cycles of flooding and evaporation left on the landscape.

It’s thinned by roughly one-third in the last 60 years. The overall footprint has shrunk to about half of its peak size in 1994. The crust keeps tires cool at high speeds and provides an ideal surface for racing — unless seasonal flooding fails to recede or leaves behind an unstable layer of salt. Racers struggle to find a track long enough to reach record speeds with only 8 miles of track compared 13 miles (20 kilometers) several decades ago.

Scientists largely agree that years of aquifer overdraws by nearby potash mining have driven the problem, yet insist that there’s no hard evidence that simply paying the mining company to return water to the area will solve it amid detrimental human activity like extracting minerals or driving racecars.

Potash is potassium-based salt primarily used throughout the world as a fertilizer for crops such as corn, soy, rice and wheat. It’s extracted in more than a dozen countries throughout the world, mainly from prehistoric lakebeds like Bonneville's.

It's mined from other iconic salt flats, including in Chile, where the thickness is not shrinking in a similar manner.

In Utah, after three decades of studies examining the salt flats, nothing has slowed the deterioration. But officials are funding a new study as they try to find a solution. Researchers are seeking to pinpoint why the salt is fading and what can be done to stop it. Under a $1 million research project spearheaded by the Utah Geological Survey, scientists are gathering data to understand the effects climate change, racing, repaving the salt and operating the mine on leased federal land have on preserving the Salt Flats.

The salt is thinning as climate change drags the West into its third decade of drought, yet it's unclear how that affects the seasonal flood patterns the landscape relies on to maintain its size and footprint.

Frustration is boiling over for Dennis Sullivan, a car-builder and racer who set a land speed record in his 1927 Model T street roadster. His organization, the Salt Flats Racing Association, is convinced the potash mining company that extracts minerals from the flats is the primary reason that the aquifer is being depleted. But rather than point fingers that direction, he and other racers blame the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the area and is required by federal law to balance multiple uses and preserve it now and into the future.

To save the landscape, Sullivan says, the U.S. government needs to find $50 million over 10 years to pay Intrepid Potash, the mining company, to pour briny water it’s drawn from the land back on to the flats. He bristles at seeing more time and money spent on research when to him the solution is clear.

“In the world I came from, you study something, you figure out what changes you need to make, you make the changes and then you go back and study it again to see if your changes had an effect on it,” said Sullivan. “It’s ludicrous to just keep studying it until you do something.”

The fragile landscape has become less reliable for racers, who had to cancel “Speed Week” events scheduled for this fall after the salt flats flooded and left them without enough space to drive on.

Though racers insist the answer is obvious, scientists contend that there’s no hard evidence that simply returning briny water will reverse the effects of extraction and maintain the salt flats.

Sullivan doesn't blame Intrepid Potash; it has a leasing agreement with the federal government. He says land managers haven’t invested in preserving the landscape or replenishing the salt taken off of it.

Intrepid Potash did not respond to questions from The Associated Press.

Jeremiah Bernau, a geologist working on the study with the Utah Geological Survey, said the mining company has already been pouring salt and it’s unclear if that’s the answer.

A 2016 study found that the areas most susceptible to thinning were places where races are organized. In simple terms, it changes how water can flow through the crust, Bernau said.

“Every use is going to have some sort of impact upon it. It’s just trying to rank those, understand how much that impact is and what we can do to mitigate or understand it,” Bernau said on a recent tour of the area, where reporters accompanied him as he measured the thickness of the salt and depth of the aquifer.

“My work is trying to understand how is that working and what are the actions that we can do in terms of helping to preserve this landscape,” he said.

Backers of the study currently underway hope, if successful, the federal government will consider returning more salt in order to preempt conflict and allow the racers and miners to continue as they have been.

If the study shows salt laydown is effective, Utah state geologist Bill Keach said he expects racers will use the information to push for federal funding to keep up the project.

In 2019, when Utah lawmakers greenlit the initiative, they allocated $5 million, on the condition that the federal government would also provide funding, to return the briny water needed to preserve the salt crust.

Rep. Steve Handy, a Republican who spearheaded the effort, said the racers' lobbyists initially suggested the federal government would meet Utah’s investment with an additional $45 million, giving the program the $50 million that Sullivan and other racers say is needed to maintain the status quo.

U.S. Rep Chris Stewart, who represents the area, assured Handy his office was working to secure the funds. Without hard evidence the salt laydown would restore the crust, the $45 million hasn't materialized but Stewart said in a statement that he “remains absolutely committed to finding science-based solutions" to save the crust.

Utah clawed back the majority of the funding after it got no matching federal funds.

“They’re doing what they can with $1 million, which has not spread nearly far enough,” Handy said, noting that it was ultimately the job of the federal government, not Utah, to manage the land.

But while solutions and the extent to which different parties are responsible is debatable, nobody disagrees that the landscape is a jewel worth preserving. Kneeling down, the crust of fused crystals looks like popcorn. From afar, the surface is moon-like, and draws hundreds of visitors daily, some coming in brightly colored dresses at sunset in search of the perfect picture.

“The fact that you can go out here and see this vast, white expanse with such a beautiful texture on the crust. It unleashes something, maybe more primal in yourself," Bernau said, looking off into the distance.

___

The story has been updated to correct the name of the Utah agency overseeing a study into the Bonneville Salt Flats. It is the Utah Geological Survey.

Recommended Stories

  • Bonneville Salt Flats are shrinking

    The world famous Bonneville Salt Flats near the Utah-Nevada line that has long been a mecca for daredevil speed racers, backdrop for many famous movie scenes and a bucket-list spot for selfie-seeking tourists is shrinking. (Nov. 2) (AP video/Brady McCombs)

  • AP PHOTOS: Wonder, worry collide at Utah's famed salt flats

    The Bonneville Salt Flats sit just off of a highway in a state nowhere near the ocean, but in parts they glimmer as white as a Caribbean beach. Truck drivers, selfie-stick wielding tourists and gamblers driving to the casinos of West Wendover, Nevada, are known to stop here to photograph the stark white landscape, along with canals of flowing water. The area is what's leftover from Lake Bonneville, a prehistoric body of water that filled after an Ice Age thousands of years ago.

  • Mexico's 1st female college football kicker takes field

    Andrea Martínez didn't quite realize what she was getting herself into when she tried out to kick extra points for a Mexican college football team. Martínez, a law student at the National Autonomous University of México (UNAM), had played soccer since she was 12 years old.

  • Florida motorist stranded in canal near alligator rescued after paraglider's emergency landing

    A Florida motorist who was clinging to the top of her vehicle in a canal was rescued from the water after a paraglider made an emergency landing over the

  • Air Force Allows Unvaccinated Instructor Pilots to Fly Again Amid Pending Lawsuits

    The Air Force is allowing instructors who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 to fly again, a change that comes as the result of a pending lawsuit that is stopping the service from punishing those who have refused to get inoculated.

  • Hunt for deep sea minerals draws scrutiny amid green push

    High demand for metals ranging from copper to cobalt is pushing the mining industry to explore the world’s deepest oceans, a troubling development for scientists who warn that extracting minerals from critical ecosystems that help regulate climate could cause irreparable damage. The issue will be in spotlight this week as dozens of scientists, lawyers and government officials gather in Jamaica to debate deep sea mining as part of a two-week conference organized by the International Seabed Authority, an independent body created by a United Nations treaty. The organization is the global custodian for deep ocean waters that don’t fall within any country’s jurisdiction.

  • Kansas woman sentenced to 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

    Kansas woman sentenced to 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

  • GOP Strategist Doug Heye Says Republicans Bear 'Original Sin' In Attack On Paul Pelosi

    Heye, the former Republican National Committee communications director, traced a shift in GOP attitudes toward violence.

  • Exec: Trump Organization changed pay practices post-election

    Donald Trump’s election as president was a wake-up call — not just for the political establishment, but also for the company synonymous with him, his wealth and his fame, a top executive testified Tuesday. Suddenly, with the boss heading to the White House in 2017, the Trump Organization found itself scrambling to scrub some pay practices and financial arrangements now at issue at the company's criminal tax fraud trial in New York, senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney told jurors. The Trump Organization changed its ways in 2017 or 2018 after bringing in a Washington lawyer to audit its tax practices following Trump’s election, McConney said in his second day on the witness stand before testing positive for COVID-19, a development that abruptly suspended the trial until Monday.

  • Shipping giant Maersk warns 'dark clouds' on the horizon mean consumer buying will falter, threatening global economy

    Maersk, a bellwether for global trade, pointed to high inflation and the Ukraine war as it said it expects consumer buying power to falter.

  • He ran twice for governor of Idaho. He’s just been convicted of murdering a Colorado girl

    It was Pankey’s second trial in the case.

  • LIV gets no world ranking points and it's starting to show

    LIV Golf filed its application for world ranking points a month after it played its first event, and none was awarded for the inaugural season as the Official World Golf Ranking considers it. The effect of not earning ranking points — except for two majors and a few European tour events — is becoming clear with each week. LIV Golf signed 18 players who were among the top 50 going into 2022.

  • Oz, Mastriano to hit campaign trail in Greater Philadelphia Area

    Mastriano will hold a rally in South Philadelphia on the weekend.

  • Deshaun Watson to start vs. Texans after suspension, GM says

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will return from his 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations and start in Houston against his former team on Dec. 4, general manager Andrew Berry reiterated Wednesday. During his bye week news conference, Berry said Watson has “done everything and more” since returning to the team's facility last month and will play immediately when he's eligible next month. Watson played four seasons with the Texans, who traded him to the Browns in March.

  • How Russia’s war in Ukraine helped the FBI crack one of the biggest cybercrime cases in years

    Investigators nabbed a key figure behind malware program Raccoon Infostealer in the Netherlands as he fled fighting in Ukraine.

  • Could steam-powered cars decrease the CO2 in the atmosphere and help with climate change?

    President William Howard Taft and his wife rode in this steam-powered automobile in 1909. AP Photo Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Could steam-powered cars decrease the carbon dioxide in our atmosphere? – Emma, age 16, Springville, Utah With the growing severity and frequency of storms, heat waves and wildfires, and the other dangers from climate change, there are many reasons

  • Taylor Swift Announces Dates for 'Eras' Tour: 'A Journey Through the Musical Eras of My Career'

    Taylor Swift revealed details about her upcoming Eras Tour, which kicks off this spring, on social media Tuesday morning

  • Insurers stare at up to $60 billion hit from Hurricane Ian, AIG chief Zaffino says

    The forecast from one of the world's biggest commercial insurers is in line with existing projections. Risk modeling firm Verisk said last month it expected insurance losses in the range of $42 billion to $57 billion. At $85 billion in insurance losses on an inflation-adjusted basis, Hurricane Katrina is the biggest natural catastrophe loss in U.S. history, Zaffino said.

  • Alimony vs. Spousal Support: Which Costs More?

    One issue that couples often contend with during the divorce process centers on financial support. Both parties can work together to reach an agreement on alimony or spousal support or in cases of contentious divorces, a judge may decide it. … Continue reading → The post Alimony vs. Spousal Support: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Indonesia human rights body blames use of tear gas for soccer stampede

    Indonesian police firing tear gas was the main trigger for a deadly soccer stampede at a stadium in East Java last month, the country's human rights commission found in a report on the incident released on Wednesday. Officials from the human rights commission (Komnas HAM) said 135 people had died, mostly from asphyxiation, in the stampede after the match at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang regency on Oct. 1. Indonesian authorities and the Indonesian football Association (PSSI) have faced questions and criticism in recent weeks over why police fired 45 rounds of tear gas inside the stadium, a crowd control measure banned by world soccer governing body FIFA.