After search, State Police arrest suspect in car theft in Barnegat

BARNEGAT - New Jersey State Police had a heavy presence throughout Barnegat on Sunday as they searched for a suspect who they said stole a Honda from Atlantic City, then headed north along the Garden State Parkway.

State Police had stopped the Honda at 7:23 a.m. Sunday for a moving violation near milepost 67.1 in Barnegat when the driver bailed out of the vehicle and ran, according to authorities.

The suspect, who is a juvenile, was later found and arrested, then released to a guardian, according to State Police. During the investigation, State Police discovered the vehicle was stolen.

The suspect's name was not released.

The incident remains under investigation, State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

