The Daily Beast

Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty ImagesMark Cuban made headlines this week for buying up “an entire town” an hour southeast of Dallas. But it turns out that Mustang, Texas, is scarcely more than a patch of land, best known for an abandoned strip club where a man was killed in 2008. According to locals, there aren’t any residents or operational businesses.“I've been a lifelong resident [of the area] and seen a lot come and go over there, but it's always been less than desirable,” said Jerry Newsom, wh