Search for suspect after 2 hospitalized with knife wounds after fight at Cambridge restaurant

Police are searching for a suspect after two people received knife wounds during a fight at a Cambridge restaurant Thursday night.

Cambridge police responded to the Halal Guys in Porter Square for a reported altercation around 7:42 p.m.

Two people were found with non-life-threatening knife wounds and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Cambridge police are working alongside MBTA Transit Police and Massachusetts State Police to find the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

