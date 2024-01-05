Search for suspect after 2 hospitalized with knife wounds after fight at Cambridge restaurant
Police are searching for a suspect after two people received knife wounds during a fight at a Cambridge restaurant Thursday night.
Cambridge police responded to the Halal Guys in Porter Square for a reported altercation around 7:42 p.m.
Two people were found with non-life-threatening knife wounds and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Cambridge police are working alongside MBTA Transit Police and Massachusetts State Police to find the suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
