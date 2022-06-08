Search for suspect considered armed and dangerous in Lake City

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a suspect wanted for kidnapping and additional violent crimes.

Officials have confirmed that they are looking for James Anderson Bell Jr.

Units are looking for James Anderson Bell Jr. He is wanted for kidnapping and additional violent charges.

Heavy law enforcement presence has been reported in the area of NE Gurley Avenue and NE Annie Mattox Street.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Bell or knows of his location, is asked to not approach him. Contact 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Action News Jax will update this story as we learn more.

