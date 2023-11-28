Search for suspect prompts large police response in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) — The search for a suspect prompted a large police response Monday night near the intersection of Main Street and Hail Drive in Pleasant Grove.

The city’s police department posted on social media saying that the suspect fled on foot following a chase that started in Salt Lake County.

Roosevelt police officer hurt after colliding with wrong-way driver

Police from several nearby agencies responded to the scene. Officers eventually located the suspect hiding under a residence.

Police did not immediately say what prompted the chase.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.