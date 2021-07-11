Search on for suspect who stole cash from home, attacked resident in Queens

Refinery29

Leave it to the die-hard Sex And The City fans to give their honest and unfiltered opinions on the first cast photo from the series’ highly anticipated reboot And Just Like That. Since Sarah Jessica Parker posted the teaser for the revival in January, fans have been eager to revisit the lives of the women, whom they last saw in the 2010 film Sex and the City 2. While HBO Max has yet to announce a premiere date, the streaming service released the first cast photo of the SATC reboot with Sarah Jes