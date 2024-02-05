Search for suspect in UGA's student's death results in reward offer

Beth Buchanan died in a crash last year in Winder.

Authorities announced recently that a $10,000 reward is offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted on charges stemming from a car crash in Winder that claimed the life of a University of Georgia doctoral student.

The Feb. 13, 2023, crash killed Beth Elaine Buchanan, 23, who was studying for a doctoral degree in psychology.

Investigators charged Cesar L. Raudales Macias, 26, with vehicular homicide, drunk driving and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Cesar Macias

Macias was hospitalized after the crash, but upon his release he disappeared, according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen at his parents’ home in Athens.

Buchanan, who received her undergraduate degree from Rice University, died at the scene of the wreck. Buchanan’s mother, Julie Buchanan of Fresno, Calif., was a passenger, and was seriously injured. She survived the wreck.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office is also assisting the sheriff’s office in the search for Macias.

Anonymous tips can be made at the Crimes Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Winder: Teen missing from Fort Yargo found safe in North Carolina

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Search for fugitive in UGA student's death results in reward offer