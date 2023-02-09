Search for suspect underway after Chester County deputies led on chase

Authorities are looking for a suspect who is accused of leading Chester County deputies on a chase after fleeing a checkpoint.

Investigators said deputies had set up a safety checkpoint on River Road in Fort Lawn Wednesday night. Around 10:13 p.m., deputies said a car driven by Keewon Degraffenreid with three other people inside came up to the checkpoint.

Deputies said Degraffenreid gave his license to deputies and then sped off, starting a high-speed chase.

ALSO READ: Man given at least $70K bond after pursuit in stolen car, crash in north Charlotte

The chase ended on Culp Road in Edgemoor, where all four people got out of the car and ran into the woods, investigators said. Deputies were able to find one of the passengers, Johnson Mitchell, within minutes. But even after searching the area until 1 a.m. using bloodhounds and drones, deputies weren’t able to find anyone else.

From the scene, deputies said they recovered what they believe is methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, crack cocaine, marijuana, and a firearm.

Mitchell was charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute (PWID) Schedule II controlled substance

Trafficking methamphetamine

Trafficking crack cocaine

PWID marijuana

PWID cocaine

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of weapon during violent felony

Deputies are in the process of obtaining a warrant for Degraffenreid for failure to stop for a blue light.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the four, as well as any information about where Degraffenreid may be, to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-581-5131.

(WATCH BELOW: Florida murder suspect given $2M bond after multi-county police chase in NC)