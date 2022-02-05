Search for suspect underway after shooting inside Colorado church leaves one dead, two wounded.

A shooting inside a Denver-area church has left one woman dead and another two men injured, police said.

More than a dozen people were at the Iglesia Faro De Luz Church for an evening event on Friday, when violence broke out around 8 p.m. After authorities arrived on the scene they found three victims — a 36-year-old woman and two men, whoare 40 and 42 — suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the Aurora Police Department.

The suspect had already fled by the time police got to the house of worship.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene while the men were rushed to the hospital for treatment, according to authorities. Another adult, who was not shot, was also to taken to a hospital for different medical reasons, police said.

During a press conference on Friday, Aurora Police spokesperson Matthew Longshore said the suspected shooter knew one of the victims, but said the “exact relationship is not going to be released at this point.”

“It wasn’t just a random shooting inside this church,” Longshore emphasized.

The events leading up to the deadly gunfire remained under investigation Saturday afternoon. Detectives with the department’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit are now leading the probe.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims, but the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the woman who died after her family has been notified.