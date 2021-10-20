Search for suspect underway after woman found fatally shot in north Charlotte, police say

A woman was found fatally shot in an apartment in north Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon, and police say the suspect may have fled the area soon after officers arrived.

Just before 12:45 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 1400 block of Spring Street, north of uptown. Officers arrived and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Information from witnesses led detectives to believe the suspect was possibly still at the scene, CMPD said in a news release. A SWAT team assisted with a search, but investigators determined the suspect had fled.

The investigation prompted the temporary lockdown of Walter G. Byers School, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV. The elementary school is directly behind the apartment complex the victim was found inside, WBTV reports.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

There have been more than 80 homicides in Charlotte this year, according to an unofficial Observer count.

Two other homicides were reported in north Charlotte on Sunday:

▪ At 12:30 a.m., 42-year-old Damian Oliver died of a gunshot wound in the 6900 block of Aulton Link Court, police say.

▪ At 11 a.m., 21-year-old Terrell McCreary died of “apparent trauma” in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way, but police have not released an exact cause of death.

Last week, police Chief Johnny Jennings reported that overall crime in Charlotte-Mecklenburg had fallen about 4% from January to September, compared to that same period in 2020. Violent crime has fell 3% so far in 2021, he said.

Homicides had decreased by 18%, Jennings said.

Anyone with information about Wednesday’s shooting can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective, or leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.