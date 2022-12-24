Search for suspected gunman eventually results in 5 arrests

A Lafayette Police cruiser sits parked along Foxhall Street, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 in Lafayette. The cruiser is the latest model of police interceptors the department has deployed.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Marshawn Boles and Christopher Tauber couldn't agree on a price for an item Tauber was selling, so as he drove away about 7:20 p.m. Friday, Boles fired a shot through the window of Tauber's house in the 900 block of North 10th Street, according to Lafayette police.

That was just an opening savlo of the allegations swirling around Boles' Friday-night activities.

About 8:45 p.m. Friday, Anthony Jackson called police to report that Boles, 24, robbed him at gunpoint in the 1500 block of Broadway, police said.

A short time later, police located the truck Boles was a passenger in at Sixth Street and Lingle Avenue, according to police.

Boles surrendered there, but the driver of the truck, Eunice Osborne, 36, of Lafayette, fled from the scene in the truck, police said.

They found Osborne a short time later at the gas station at Fourth and Romig streets, where they arrested her on suspicion of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and driving while never licensed.

Meanwhile, the initial investigation into the shot fired on 10th Street led police to ask for a search warrant for an apartment in the 1500 block of Broadway.

While waiting for a judge to issue the search warrant, officers kept watch over the apartment.

The officers noticed Andrea Gonzales, 41, of Lafayette, leave the apartment, and an officer made a traffic stop on her at Owen and Second streets. They arrested her on suspicion of possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, according to police.

When police searched the apartment in the 1500 block of Broadway, they arrested Toby Jewell, 51 of Lafayette, and Monika Williams, 34, of Lafayette.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of possessing paraphernalia and possession of a syringe.

Jewell was jailed on suspicion of maintaining a common nuisance, dealing meth, possession of meth, possession of a syringe, according to police. Jewell's book-in information indicates he also is jailed on suspicion of assisting a criminal, unlawful possession of a syringe and being a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun.

Police jailed Boles on suspicion of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon and theft.

Ron Wilkins

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Search for suspected Lafayette gunman eventually results in 5 arrests