Search suspended for Jonathan Christy who was swimming in ocean in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – A search was suspended overnight for a Vero Beach man who went missing while swimming in the ocean over the weekend, U.S. Coast Guard and law enforcement officials said.

Altogether nearly 400 miles of coastline were covered in over 45 hours of searches by local law enforcement, state wildlife agents and the Coast Guard in the effort to find Jonathan Christy, 46.

Christy was last known to be snorkeling at a beach in the 950 block of Reef Road Saturday afternoon, according to Indian River County Sheriff’s Office records.

He was last seen by his wife, who officials said lost sight of him from shore and searched from shore questioning beachgoers for about 10 minutes before reporting him missing around 2:45 p.m.

The private beach property is owned by the golf course and country club community, The Moorings, which spans about 1.5 miles along Highway A1A in south Indian River County.

Although it is not believed Christy went missing under suspicious circumstances, Vero Beach Police Sgt. Kevin Jaworski said “our detectives are still on it.”

“They were driving the beach late yesterday afternoon,” said Jaworski.

Christy is a Moorings resident, he said.

With no new information about Christy’s potential whereabouts, the Coast Guard announced the search suspension Wednesday morning on social media.

“It’s rare we actually close with search-and-rescue cases,” said Chief Stephen Lehmann, with the U.S. Coast Guard's 7th District in Miami. “If we can’t find the person were looking for then we suspend the case pending new information.”

The search was led by the district, which oversees operations for most of Florida along with Georgia and South Carolina.

Several factors determine how long a search continues, he said, including water and weather conditions and a person’s “reported level of swimming proficiency.”

Christy had goggles and a diving mask and was last seen wearing gray swimming trunks, according to a missing person flyer.

“It’s case closed when we find the person and have a satisfactory conclusion,” he said.

Anyone with information about Christy was asked to call Indian River County Sheriff's Office detectives at 772-978-6202 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

