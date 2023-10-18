Search for teen who’s wanted for killing two SC men, Richland County deputies say

A search is underway for a teenager wanted on murder charges after two South Carolina men were killed in a drive-by shooting in September, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

In addition to two murder charges, Ty’Quan McClinton is wanted for possession of a weapon during a violent crime for his role in the deadly Sept. 11 shooting, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. McClinton is an 18-year-old Columbia resident, Richland County court records show.

The sheriff’s department said that McClinton and others were involved in a drive-by shooting that killed two men attending a party in the 6200 block of Shakespeare Road. That’s in Columbia, in the area between Two Notch Road and S.C. 277.

Joshua J. Jackson, a 34-year-old Conway resident, and Eddie A. Boyd, a 40-year-old Sumter resident, were identified in September as the homicide victims, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

At about 1 a.m. Sept. 11, deputies responded to a report of a shooting and found two unresponsive men — later identified as Jackson and Boyd — who were bleeding as they were lying on the sidewalk, according to the sheriff’s department.

Although deputies provided medical aid, and both Richland County EMS and Columbia Fire Department responded to the scene, both men died, the sheriff’s department said. Jackson died at the scene and Boyd was taken to an area hospital where he later died, according to the sheriff’s department.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire, or any description/identification of the others involved in the drive-by shooting who were called “co-defendants” by the sheriff’s department.

Information about how McClinton was connected to the deadly shooting was not available.

McClinton was last known to be in the Decker Boulevard/Two Notch Road area of Columbia and is believed to be using friends and family to help him hide, the sheriff’s department said.

The sheriff’s department described McClinton as about 6-feet tall with a thin build, adding that he has tattoos on both hands and “K4T” tattooed on his neck.

Anyone who has seen McClinton is urged to call 911.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.