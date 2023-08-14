Girl found dead in Woking was alone when police arrived

A wellwisher leaves flowers outside a house in Woking, Surrey, where the body of a 10-year-old girl was found - Jonathan Brady/PA

A 10-year-old girl who was found dead in a house in Woking last week was alone when police arrived, they have confirmed.

Detectives in Surrey launched a murder investigation in the early hours of Thursday morning after discovering the body of the youngster, named locally as Sara.

Police have said they want to speak to three people who were known to the girl but who are believed to have left the country.

A post-mortem investigation to establish the cause of death is due to take place on Tuesday afternoon.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate the three identified people we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation into the death of a 10-year-old girl in Woking.

No one present

“Detectives have confirmed that no other people were present at the address when they attended in the early hours of Aug 10. The three people they would like to speak to were known to the victim.

“Formal identification is yet to take place but we understand the child has been named locally. No arrests have been made at this time. Officers remain at the address whilst the investigation continues and further updates will be provided in due course.

Detectives said they believed the three people they want to speak with left the UK the day before the body was discovered.

Police were called to the smart semi-detached house in the village of Horsell, near Woking at 2.50am on Thursday following a concern for welfare.

Sara’s father has been named locally as Malik Ufran Sharif, a taxi driver, who lived at the property with his wife and six children.

Following the discovery police stressed they did not believe there was a wider threat to the public.

