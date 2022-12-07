New search of Trump storage unit yields classified material, sources say

A recent search of a Florida storage unit used by former President Donald Trump yielded two items designated as classified, two people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The sources declined to elaborate on the nature of the materials, which were retrieved from a West Palm Beach, Florida location, and turned over to federal authorities as part of a continuing investigation into Trump's retention of sensitive government records after he left office in 2021.

The search, which included other Trump properties, was conducted by an outside group assembled by the former president's lawyers after federal officials had expressed concern about the proper accounting for sensitive government records.

Evan Corcoran, right, and Lindsey Halligan, left, part of former US President Donald Trumps legal team, leave the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building & Courthouse after a court hearing in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 1, 2022.

The recovery was first reported by the Washington Post earlier Wednesday, citing three searches for classified materials after Trump’s attorneys were pressed by a federal judge to attest that they had fully complied with a May grand jury subpoena to turn over all classified materials.

An August search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate resulted in the seizure of 11,000 government documents, including about 100 records designated as classified, escalating a criminal inquiry implicating the former president.

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The documents investigation is one of several criminal inquiries now threatening Trump, who last month announced a new campaign to retake the White House.

Trump's announcement triggered the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to oversee the documents investigation and a separate inquiry into efforts to subvert the 2020 election.

Local prosecutors in Georgia are also pursuing a sprawling investigation involving Trump's interference in the 2020 election in that state, including attempts to pressure state officials to overturn President Joe Biden's election win.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump storage unit search yields classified material: sources