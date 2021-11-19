Search turns up 67 weapons, 190 catalytic converters in Rogersville, feds say

Harrison Keegan, Springfield News-Leader
·2 min read

Investigators say they seized 67 weapons and 190 catalytic converters last month after searching a residence in Rogersville.

The subject of the search warrant, 24-year-old Evan Marshall, has been indicted on a federal gun charge.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers with the Springfield Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant Oct. 15 at Marshall's residence in Rogersville.

During the course of the search, court documents say officers seized 67 weapons, 190 catalytic converters, $125,000 cash and "numerous items that were previously reported stolen" — including a vehicle, a utility terrain vehicle and a lawn mower.

Court documents allege that one of the guns was a short-barrel shotgun that was not registered to Marshall in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by law.

Catalytic converters, which are part of a vehicle's exhaust system and contain precious metals, are being stolen from Springfield cars so often that police called it "an issue of epic proportions."

After investigating 95 total instances of catalytic converter theft in Springfield between 2016 and 2019, there were 408 reports of catalytic converter thefts in the city in 2020. And the numbers have only gone up in 2021.

The huge rise in catalytic converter thefts is not unique to Springfield. The New York Times reported earlier this year the nationwide problem has been spurred by a big increase in the price of precious metals that are found in catalytic converters, like palladium and rhodium.

To help prevent catalytic converter thefts, the police department recommends parking your vehicle in a well-lit area that allows the most visibility to a passerby, preferably near a surveillance camera.

In a news release earlier this year, the police department said the vehicles targeted most often in Springfield are various models of the Ford pick-up trucks along with smaller vehicles such as the Chevrolet Cavalier, Honda Element and the Toyota Prius.

Marshall faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the federal gun charge. He is also facing felony stealing charges in state court.

Marshall is being held in jail and his attorney did not immediately return a phone call Friday afternoon seeking comment for this report.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Feds seize 67 weapons, 190 catalytic converters in Rogersville

