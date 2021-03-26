Search turns up cocaine, cash in apartment

Mar. 26—SALEM — Salem police seized three-quarters of a pound of cocaine and $25,000 cash and arrested a man during a search of a Lee Fort Terrace apartment Thursday morning.

Cesar Espaillat, 46, who had been staying on a couch at 10 Lee Fort Terrace, is due in Salem District Court Friday on a cocaine trafficking charge, police said.

Espaillat, who has been arrested on cocaine charges in the past, came back onto police radar recently after detectives received several complaints alleging that he was selling the drug in Salem, police Lt. Stephen Bona said.

Following an investigation, police Detective Robert Cunningham got a search warrant. Police went to the apartment around 11:30 a.m. and found Espaillat, alone.

The search turned up 344 grams, or 12.2 ounces, of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $34,000, Bona said. Police also found $25,000 in cash in the apartment.

Espaillat had been staying with his elderly mother in the apartment, police learned in their investigation. Lee Fort Terrace is a Salem Housing Authority complex for elderly and disabled people.

The charge of trafficking in 200 grams or more of cocaine carries a potential state prison term of 12 to 20 years if convicted.

Members of both the detectives division and the community impact unit took part in Thursday's search and arrest, Bona said.

