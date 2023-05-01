Search for two missing teen girl leads cops to seven bodies in Oklahoma

Seven bodies were found on an Oklahoma property as authorities searched for two missing teen girls on Monday.

Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, were reported missing Monday near Henryetta. Their bodies were among the dead, police told Tulsa CBS affiliate KOTV.

The two girls were traveling with a 39-year-old man, Jesse McFadden, when they were last seen alive, Tulsa Fox affiliate KOKI reported. Their bodies were found on McFadden’s property, according to police.

McFadden was also among the dead, cops told KOTV.

The other four bodies have not been publicly identified. McFadden lived with four immediate family members: his wife, Holly, and their three daughters, according to KOKI. Police told Webster’s mother that two adults and five children were found dead.

In 2004, McFadden was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree rape, according to prison records. He was released in October 2020 after serving 16 years.

McFadden was scheduled to stand trial Monday on one count of soliciting child porn, KOTV reported. He did not show.