Search underway for 1 of 4 suspects in Woodinville robbery

A search is underway for a suspect who got away after robbing a store in the heart of Woodinville early Thursday.

Four suspects held up a 7-Eleven at 13923 Northeast 175th Street near the AMC theater, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

An observant officer noticed the robbery happening at 2:46 a.m. before the clerk could call 911, Woodinville Police Chief B.J. Myers told KIRO 7.

The robbers came out of the store with cash and cigarettes. Two suspects were taken into custody but two ran away. The third suspect was found and arrested, but a fourth is still at large.

A weapon was left at the scene.

Meyers said the King County Air Support Guardian One helicopter, several K-9s and drones are being used to search for the suspect.







