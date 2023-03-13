Search underway for 10-year-old boy who went missing from his home, police say

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit are asking for your help to find a 10-year-old listed as a critical missing juvenile.

Police said Legend Pippin was reported missing from his home in the 400 block of Glenn Street SW on Monday afternoon.

He is 4′11″, and 90 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoody with multiple colors on it, blue jeans with holes in them, black tennis shoes, and two bookbags.

If anyone has seen Pippin or knows where he may be, police ask that you contact 911 immediately. Or you can the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 404-546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577- 8477.

