Search underway for Alaska Airlines plug door debris near Barnes Rd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Law enforcement officials in Washington County are urging anyone who finds potential debris from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 to reach out to authorities after the NTSB disclosed late Saturday the blown out part of the aircraft could be around Barnes Road near Hwy 217 and the Cedar Hills neighborhood.

The 171 passengers and 9 crew members on the flight experienced a “terrifying” accident on the Boeing 737 Max 9 when, shortly after takeoff from Portland to Ontario, California Saturday night, it lost a door mid-cabin at 16,000 feet. This prompted an emergency landing in PDX.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that, while they acknowledge the possibility that the plane’s door may have fallen in their area, they have not been asked to coordinate a specific search at this time.

Alaska Air passenger describes ‘trip from Hell’

A spokesperson with the Beaverton Police Department told KOIN 6 News they have also not been called to search at this time, but said this will likely change tomorrow.

However, both offices encourage people to call their local police if they locate anything they believe to be from the jet.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.